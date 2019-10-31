More than 67k students gather for FFA Convention & Expo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The annual FFA Convention & Expo is back in Indianapolis. More than 67,000 students from across the country will attend the event.

Students from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are able to come to the convention.

With hundreds of interactive booths, students have the chance to learn how technology is changing agriculture.

Keynote speakers from top industries include Microsoft and NASA.

Students will also give back to the Indianapolis community by participating in National Days of Service in 17 different locations through the Indianapolis metro area.