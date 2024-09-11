More tools coming to support IPS middle schoolers

The exterior of Arlington Middle School. IPS’ seven middle schools will each benefit from the grant, district officials say. Schools include Arlington, Broad Ripple, Harshman, Longfellow, Northwest, T.C. Howe and William Penn. (Provided Photo/Arlington Middle School via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Middle school counseling efforts in Indianapolis Public Schools are getting a boost from Butler University.

The university recently awarded IPS $100,000 as a part of its Comprehensive School Health Initiative Grant program.

The district will use most of the grant money to support middle school counseling efforts with a broad reach as many sixth through eighth graders settle into a new school.

This school year marks the first of the district’s middle school transition — a part of IPS’ broader Rebuilding Stronger campaign. While the district previously supported a variety of grade configurations in schools, IPS is returning to a uniform middle school model.

IPS’ seven middle schools will each benefit from the grant, district officials say. Schools include Arlington, Broad Ripple, Harshman, Longfellow, Northwest, T.C. Howe and William Penn.

The grant will help IPS enhance the curriculum used during students’ middle school advisory periods. It will also help send counselors and administrators to a professional development conference.

