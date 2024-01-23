Search
Morgan Co. deputy injured in shooting, rushed to Indianapolis hospital

Flashing police lights on top of an IMPD vehicle. (WISH Photo)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Morgan County sheriff’s deputy was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning and was urgently taken to an Indianapolis hospital, police say.

The deputy was rushed to IU Health Methodist Hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

Officers did not say what led to the shooting or any information on a suspect.

No additional information was provided. This a breaking story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

