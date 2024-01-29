Morgan County house fire kills one, destroys home

PARAGON, Ind. (WISH) — One person died and another was hospitalized following a deadly house fire in Morgan County near Martinsville Sunday morning.

The name or age of the person hasn’t been released yet.

The Martinsville Fire Department shared news of the fire in a social media post Sunday night. The Morgan County Public Safety Dispatch received a 911 call around 8:20 a.m. Sunday reporting a house fire in the 200 block of Arthur Road outside of Paragon.

911 callers also reported that someone might have been trapped inside.

The Paragon Volunteer Fire Company, the Martinsville Fire Department, and several others responded to the scene and found a log cabin-type house engulfed in flames and partially collapsed into the basement.

The department says the fire was brought under control in two hours.

After crews extinguished the blaze, firefighters located the person dead inside the wreckage. Another person living at the home was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say investigators are gathering information on what caused the fire. They also wanted to remind the public to “make sure you have a working smoke alarm.”

Paragon is a town in Morgan County, ten minutes southwest of Martinsville.