Morgan County sheriff seeks help to ID woman found dead on boat ramp

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a woman found dead on a boat ramp early Friday morning.

A deputy checking the area found the body at the Henderson Ford Boat Ramp around 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to Morgan County Sheriff Richard Myers.

The victim is described as a white woman with brown hair who is between 25 and 35 years old, according to Myers. It’s estimated she’s anywhere from 5-feet-2 to 5-feet-6 tall. She was found wearing a gray shirt, blue pants and gray socks.

The victim also has a nose piercing and a rose tattoo on the inside of her right forearm, Myers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8447 or email the Morgan County Tip Line at crimetips@morgancounty.in.gov.