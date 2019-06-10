Morgan looks back on IU career, defends Romeo Langford

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of former IU player Juwan Morgan on SportsLocker on June 9, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of former IU player Juwan Morgan on SportsLocker on June 9, 2019. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Former IU forward Juwan Morgan sat down with WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford on SportsLocker Sunday to discuss a wide range of topics ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Here are the highlights from Morgan's visit:

An open and honest interview from start to finish, Morgan shares new details involving former teammate Romeo Langford's lone season at IU.

Great perspective from Juwan Morgan on SportsLocker Sunday. For #IU fans still stewing over Romeo Langford's lone season in Bloomington -- Morgan wants you to know the real story. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/lKaAE2L7uc — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) June 10, 2019

Morgan details the advice he gave Langford on his decision to head to the NBA instead of returning to IU for a sophomore season.

NEW via SportsLocker Sunday:



Juwan Morgan details Romeo Langford's process of deciding whether to head to the #NBA or return to #IU. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/AxHksvzeXk — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) June 10, 2019

After taking a drive around campus and handing off his piano keyboard to former teammate Rob Phinisee, Morgan left IU with these lasting images.

After taking a drive around campus & handing off his piano keyboard to @robphinisee1 — Juwan Morgan left #IU with these lasting images. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/bWYKMPFDoc — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) June 10, 2019

As Morgan passes the torch to incoming freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis — the former IU star leaves some advice for Archie Miller's future in the post.