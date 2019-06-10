Morgan looks back on IU career, defends Romeo Langford
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Former IU forward Juwan Morgan sat down with WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford on SportsLocker Sunday to discuss a wide range of topics ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft.
Here are the highlights from Morgan's visit:
An open and honest interview from start to finish, Morgan shares new details involving former teammate Romeo Langford's lone season at IU.
Morgan details the advice he gave Langford on his decision to head to the NBA instead of returning to IU for a sophomore season.
After taking a drive around campus and handing off his piano keyboard to former teammate Rob Phinisee, Morgan left IU with these lasting images.
As Morgan passes the torch to incoming freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis — the former IU star leaves some advice for Archie Miller's future in the post.
