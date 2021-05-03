Local

Mother, 18-day-old baby died in Sunday crash on east side

Police respond to the scene of the fatal crash on May 2, 2021. (WISH photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman and her baby were killed after a crash on Sunday, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

Diasia Hogan, 23, and her 18-day-old baby, Colette Hogan, died after a Sunday morning crash at the intersection of North Franklin Road and Roy Road.

IMPD say two cars were involved in the crash about 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Initially, police said, only the woman died; the baby ejected from a vehicle was expected to survive.

Police also said that a 12-year-old taken to an area hospital was expected to survive.

IMPD has provided no other information about the crash.