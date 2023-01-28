Local

Mother, child injured after car crashes into home

by: Divine Triplett
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WISH) — A mother and her child are hurt after a car crashed into their home on Friday, firefighters say.

According to a social media post from the Wayne Township Fire Department, the crash happened in the 5700 block of Oliver Avenue. Firefighters say the the driver of the car left the scene.

Firefighters say the mother and her child were taken to an area hospital.

No additional details have been provided regarding their conditions. News 8 reached out to the fire department for more information

