Mother, child taken to hospital after house fire

by: Sam Faletic and Kyle Bloyd
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department said a house fire sent a mother and her child to the hospital.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 2300 block of LaGrande Avenue. That’s near Raymond Drive and Keystone Avenue on the city’s southeast side.

IFD says a man woke up to flames on his front porch, yelled for his daughter to grab her child and they all got out the front door.

IFD says says the grandfather had been smoking on the front porch Wednesday night and investigators think that led to the fire.

