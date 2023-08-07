Mother-daughter duo excited for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour to come to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mother-daughter duo Leah and Bethany Gross are Taylor Swift superfans from Bloomington, and when the singer announced her Eras Tour was coming to Indianapolis in November 2024, it was “The Best Day” for them.

The pair have been to about 18 shows over Swift’s career, starting when the popstar was singing country songs and opening for Rascal Flatts in 2006.

The Gross duo traveled to Glendale, Arizona in March 2023 to watch the Eras Tour on opening night, but when asked ‘are You Ready For It?’ The pair said having Swift in their home state just Hits Different.

“We’re so excited!” said Bethany Gross.

“Screaming, crying, throwing up,” Leah Gross said. “It’s so exciting!”

The duo knows Swift’s music All Too Well, having been around since Swift released “Tim McGraw,” her first single back in 2006.

“I first became a fan when I was in middle school, and we used to go to Taylor Swift concerts when it was Rascal Flatts,” said Bethany Gross. “So, we’ve been to about 18 different concerts together.”

They said while they were grateful to see Swift in Arizona, they were left saying I Wish You Would come to Lucas Oil Stadium when Swift first announced the tour.

“It was amazing. It was so cool to be there on the opening night as you know, and it was just one of the best concerts I’ve ever been to in my whole life,” Bethany Gross said. “It’s a dream to come back again, and we’re just so thrilled that she’s coming to our own backyard.”

Swift had a 13-hour meet and greet in Nashville in 2010 where both women met Swift. They said it was amazing to get to meet the Superstar.

“We were crying and she came up and gave us hugs, and she was just so endearing and sweet to us, and she was just thanking us for how big of fans we were,” said Bethany Gross.

“And that day, we also got to meet her mom Andrea and her dad Scott, and they were just as sweet and humble,” Leah Gross said.

Both women said they are ready to drop everything now when tickets go on sale. This time around, verified fans can only get four tickets.

Tickets for the Indianapolis shows will go on sale Friday, August 11. Ticketmaster will stagger the start times for each show’s sale. The sale for the Indianapolis show on Friday, November 1 will start at 11 a.m., while the sale for the Saturday, November 2 show will start at 1 p.m., and the sale for the Sunday, November 3 show will begin at 3 p.m.

Swift also announced tour dates for Miami and New Orleans in October 2024. Tickets for the three Miami tour dates will also be released in staggered times on Wednesday, August 9, while tickets for New Orleans will come out in the same fashion on Thursday, August 10.

Tickets for the six Toronto tour dates will be released at staggered times over August 9-11.

More information about these ticket sales can be found on Ticketmaster’s website.