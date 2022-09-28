Local

Mother raises awareness helping families dealing with childhood cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a mom from Central Indiana is on a mission to raise awareness and help families dealing with childhood cancer.

Founder of the video series “Ready, Set, Listen”, Jessie Gellert, joined Daybreak to talk about the series and her “why” behind it. She said her inspiration comes from her 13-year-old son Logan was diagnosed with stage four Rhabdomyosarcoma, and passed away in Jan. 2022.

“Ready, Set, Listen is a video series that we filmed with other childhood cancer families,” Gellert said. “We really just wanted to give an inside look at the effects of childhood cancer on the entire family and just highlight certain aspects a lot of people aren’t familiar with.”

She said the target audience is everyone.

“I think there’s a little bit to learn with everyone and that goes to other families going through it. People who don’t know about it, (and) health care workers who are involved in the care. I think there’s a little bit that we highlight throughout the series that really anyone can get something out of it,” she said.

Watch the video above for more.

