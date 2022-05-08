Local

Mother’s Day at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indian’s are celebrating Mother’s day today.

“We’ve got a special Mother’s Day package. A special Mother’s Day package that includes this Circle City candle set from Penn and Beach. So local partnership there with Penn and Beach here in Indianapolis, and you get a postgame catch with mom on field as well, two reserved tickets included in that package. So the weather is going to be nice. It’s going to be great weather, It’s a perfect day for baseball. A perfect day to celebrate mom. It’s a kids eat free Sunday too,” Cheyne Reiter, director of communications with the Indianapolis Indian’s said.

Rowdy will be out and about today at Victory Field, says Reiter.

“So you’ve got kids eat free Sunday; free hot dog, bag of chips, bottle of water. You have the Mother’s Day package where they get to go out on the field and play catch, you too if you get that package. We’ll see you out on the field and then after the Mother’s Day catch, kids run the bases as well,” Reiter said.

The game starts at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon. You can also watch the game right here on WISH-TV.