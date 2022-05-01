Local

Mother’s Day gift ideas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mother’s Day is just around the corner, Brenda Fox, assistant store manager of The Home Depot shares some gift ideas.

The Home Depot still has plenty of flowers the the upcoming holiday, according to Fox.

“We have plenty of flowers for Mother’s Day next week. We have plenty of annual flowers, beautiful yellow flowers, some pinks and whites. I also have plenty of perennials as well,” Fox said. Fox has an assortment of potting ideas to make your own plants. “We also have plants that are in pots ready to get to your mom.”

The Home Depot has a “kids kits” that any children can take home as well.

A variation of flowers are available for potting and planting in your garden.

Edible plants and vegetables are also available for purchase.