Mother’s flower power supports people hurt by violent crimes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With a rise in gun violence, a mother is hoping to help people affected by crimes using flowers. She’s now working with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to bring change.

Misty Kuneman is turning heartbreak into a lifelong mission to spread love and kindness. Her 19-year-old son Justin Crowder was shot and killed along with 25-year-old Dominique Miller and 25-year-old Jordan Wright in 2017.

“I know each journey is different, but I had to bury my own son for a murder and it is a process, but we can make it out the other side. We can be there to help one another,” Kuneman said. So, she created Hope Flowers, a project that focuses on spreading positivity.

“It’s a way for me to show love. If I can’t give it to him then I’m going to give it out to everybody else,” Kuneman said.

On Monday, Kuneman and a group of volunteers including members from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office joined forces to create 100 memorials made up of colorful flowers. The prosecutor’s office says a memorial will be given to those who have lost a loved to violence.

News 8 spoke with Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears about the this weekend’s violence. He said, “The biggest thing for me is when you see those things I know that there’s a family that lost their loved one and I know that those families are forever going to be changed and impacted by the violence that they just experienced and so what’s important to me is how can we help those families.”

Kuneman says she wants to see her project grow moving forward.

“I hope to create a permanent workshop to where every family in Indiana would receive a hope flower when they lose their loved one to violence,” Kuneman said.

“It’s really important that we continue to support these individuals as they move forward. When they do projects like this trying to help other people in our community,” Mears said.