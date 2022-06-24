Local

Motorcycle crash claims life of a Delphi man; passenger in serious condition

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A Thursday night motorcycle crash just northeast of Delphi turned fatal. Jerry Scott, 51, died due to his injuries resulting from the single-vehicle crash.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Scott and a passenger, Ashley Smith, 34, were traveling westbound on State Road 218 when Scott failed to maneuver a curve in the highway.

Emergency responders arrived to find Scott unconscious with life threatening injuries lying in a ditch with Smith nearby. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries to his body and head.

Smith was flown from the scene to an Indianapolis area hospital with multiple fractures and internal injuries. Smith was in serious condition.

Neither Scott or Smith were wearing helmets, according to investigators at the scene.

Sheriff’s investigators suspect excessive speed and alcohol as being factors in the fatal crash and are awaiting toxicology results.

This story will be updated as more information is gathered.