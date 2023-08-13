Motorcycle crash claims life of Muncie man

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Grant County Friday, police say.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a motorcycle for a traffic violation committed near State Road 9 and Goff Drive. The rider of the motorcycle, later identified as Garrett William Gaddis, 33, of Muncie, Indiana, was driving a 2006 Ducati café-style motorcycle. Gaddis failed to stop for deputies and fled northbound on State Road 9. Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office pursued Gaddis.

Deputies later disregarded the pursuit near the area of State Road 9 and 40th Street in Marion, deactivating their emergency lights, and slowing to disengage. Near the area of 30th Street and State Road 9, officers with the Marion Police Department observed Gaddis, who was still traveling at a high rate of speed, and followed him with their emergency lights.

Just north of 16th Street and State Road 9, at the entrance to McClure Gas Station, a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling south. The Pacifica, driven by Kenneth Bledson, 36, of Marion, Indiana, was turning into the McClure Oil gas station parking lot. Gaddis struck Bledson’s vehicle. Both vehicles came to a stop in the parking lot of the McClure Oil gas station.

Gaddis was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County Coroner’s Office. Bledson and his passenger were transported to Marion Health Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Gaddis’ family has been notified.