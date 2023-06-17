Motorcycle crash claims life of Terre Haute man

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Terre Haute man died after a motorcycle accident Friday night, state police say.

At 7:10 p.m. Friday, troopers with the Indiana State Police responded to a vehicle crash on 3rd Street and Bayh Way in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Investigators discovered that a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a 2012 Suzuki motorcycle at the intersection of 3rd Street and 8th Avenue for a registration violation. The driver of the motorcycle disregarded the trooper and drove southbound at a high rate of speed. The motorcyclist ignored a red light at 3rd Street and Locust Street and continued southbound at a high rate of speed.

According to investigators, the motorcyclist came to a complete stop on 3rd Street and Chestnut, but then continued southbound on 3rd street at a high rate of speed.

At the intersection of 3rd Street and Bayh Way, a 2002 Jeep Liberty driven by Brian Scott, 53, of Terre Haute, Indiana, had the green turn arrow turned on, and was attempting to turn westbound on Bayh Way. The motorcyclist, who was traveling southbound, ignored the red light and crashed into Scott’s Jeep.

The collision threw the driver off the motorcycle. Emergency services arrived and rendered aid to the motorcyclist, who was later transported to a local hospital. The motorcyclist later died from his wounds at the hospital. Scott was uninjured in the accident.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Kaleb Long, 24, of Terre Haute, Indiana.