Local

Motorcycle crash in Broad Ripple leaves one dead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a motorcycle crash late Friday night, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Broad Ripple Avenue and Primrose Avenue at approximately 11:58 p.m.

IMPD have not provided any other information about the crash and it is unclear at this time if there were other vehicles involved.

The investigation is ongoing.