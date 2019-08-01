Motorcycle crash on I-70 in Hancock County leaves 1 dead

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcycle driver has died following a crash east of Greenfield Thursday afternoon, according to Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-70 near mile marker 113 in Hancock County.

Authorities said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. A preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle driver lost control and laid the bike down.

Witnesses of the crash told officers the driver may have hit a pot hole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.