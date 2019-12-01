Motorcycle enthusiasts collect toys for kids in need

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The wet weather on Saturday couldn’t stop hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts from helping kids in need this holiday season.

The riders took part in the 25th annual Circle City Toy Run supporting the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

Participants were asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or make a cash donation.

After the festivities wrapped up downtown, a police escort accompanied the riders to deliver the toys to the Salvation Army’s headquarters.

“Remember when you were a kid and you got that bicycle on Christmas? You couldn’t wait to get out and ride it? Well, here we are on our bicycles, trying to make sure the kids get their presents for Christmas,” said participant Jayson Shinault.

All told, the event raised hundreds of dollars and filled three box trucks full of toys.

The Salvation Army says more than 7,000 kids are enrolled in the angel tree program this season.