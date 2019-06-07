Motorcyclist dies after colliding with deer near Lebanon Copyright by WFLA - All rights reserved Video

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) -- One person has died after a motorcycle crash west of Lebanon Thursday night, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened on State Road 32 near 50 North in Boone County around 9:15 p.m. Thursday. That's west of Lebanon.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen told News 8 a male motorcycle driver was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries after the driver struck a deer in the roadway. The driver later died at Witham Hospital.

All lanes of State Road 32 were shut down in the area following the crash. The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team was called to the scene to investigate. The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.