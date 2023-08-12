Motorcyclist dead after colliding with pickup truck in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist died Friday after colliding with a pickup truck in Charlottesville, police said in a release Saturday.

The motorcyclist was identified by police as 58-year-old Tony West of New Castle, Indiana.

Around 5:20 p.m. Friday, Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Carthage Pike and U.S. 40 in Charlottesville on a report of a crash between a motorcyclist and a pickup truck.

Charlottesville is 10 miles east of Greenfield.

When officers arrived, they determined that West was riding his 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on U.S. 40 toward Knightstown when a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by 70-year-old Randy Mathis, crossed the highway and drove into the eastbound lanes.

West then collided with Mathis’ truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

Police say West was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Mathis was taken to Methodist Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries and for blood and alcohol tests, which is required in Indiana when there is a fatal crash.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all drivers to look twice for motorcycles. We also encourage all motorcycle drivers to wear helmets.