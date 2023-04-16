Motorcyclist dead after crash early Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Sunday morning, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Officers were called on reports of a body lying in the road in the 4100 block of North Post Road at 4 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, police located the man and called for emergency services.

Investigators say that the man had been riding his Honda CBR 1000 motorcycle northbound on North Post Road when, for unknown reasons, he crashed and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Lawrence Medics took the man to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The man has not been identified by police and no other information has been provided.