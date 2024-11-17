63°
Motorcyclist dead after crash near Heathwood Drive and South Emerson Avenue

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcyclist is dead Sunday after a two-vehicle crash occurred on the city’s south side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Around 2:55 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the intersection of Heathwood Drive and South Emerson Avenue on a report of a personal injury accident. That is near a residential area on the city’s south side.

Officers arrived to the scene, where they found a vehicle and motorcycle had collided. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported the motorcyclist to an area hospital.

Shortly after arrival, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on South Emerson Avenue. The vehicle was traveling southbound, making a turn to go east when both collided. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure for a fatal or serious bodily injury crash.

