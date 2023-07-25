Motorcyclist dies after being struck by minivan in Wayne County, Indiana

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A 78-year-old man died Monday after a minivan struck him while riding his motorcycle in Richmond, police say.

Just after 11:50 a.m., Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to State Road 121 and Porterfield Road in Richmond to investigate a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries, a news release said Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a white Toyota Sienna minivan, driven by 80-year-old James Boring, was traveling west and attempted to make a U-turn when he struck a black Harley Davidson going west.

Police identified the driver of the Harley Davison as Melvin Cox of Ansonia, Ohio. Cox was transported to Reid Health before he was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

Cox died a few hours after his arrival.

Boring and his passengers inside the minivan were not injured during the crash, according to police.

Police say the case is pending further investigation.