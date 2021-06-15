Local

Motorcyclist dies after crash on West 30th Street

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and emergency medical crews were called about 7:35 p.m. June 14, 2021, to a personal-injury accident involving a motorcycle at West 30th and Annette streets. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcyclist died after a crash Monday night on the city’s near-northwest side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and emergency medical crews were called about 7:35 p.m. Monday to a personal-injury accident involving a motorcycle at West 30th and Annette streets. That’s just south of the I-65 interchange for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. The collision happened in front of Barnes United Methodist Church.

Certified accident investigators were at the scene, an IMPD spokesman said.

The driver of the car that collided with the motorcycle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police.

No additional details about the crash were immediately available.