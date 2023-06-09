Motorcyclist dies after hitting vehicle, being hit by another

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcyclist died Thursday night in a crash involving two other vehicles on the east side of Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday to a possible fatal crash at East 34th Street at Hawthorn Lane. That’s in an area with a church and homes a few blocks east of Emerson Avenue and next to Wes Montgomery Park.

Investigators think a vehicle — a news release from IMPD did not say what type of vehicle — was going east and turned north onto Hawthorne Lane when a westbound motorcycle going very fast struck the vehicle. The motorcycle landed in the eastbound lane, where another vehicle — also, the type of vehicle was not shared — hit the bike.

The motorcyclist, who has not been publicly identified, dead at the crash scene.

Other motorists involved in the crash remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

IMPD’s release said, “This is preliminary information and subject to change.”