Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Motorcyclist dies after hitting vehicle, being hit by another

(WISH File Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcyclist died Thursday night in a crash involving two other vehicles on the east side of Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday to a possible fatal crash at East 34th Street at Hawthorn Lane. That’s in an area with a church and homes a few blocks east of Emerson Avenue and next to Wes Montgomery Park.

Investigators think a vehicle — a news release from IMPD did not say what type of vehicle — was going east and turned north onto Hawthorne Lane when a westbound motorcycle going very fast struck the vehicle. The motorcycle landed in the eastbound lane, where another vehicle — also, the type of vehicle was not shared — hit the bike.

The motorcyclist, who has not been publicly identified, dead at the crash scene.

Other motorists involved in the crash remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

IMPD’s release said, “This is preliminary information and subject to change.”

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Bloomington passes resolution supporting driver...
Local News /
The Garage Food Hall celebrates...
Business /
2 IMPD officers injured in...
Crime Watch 8 /
Health Spotlight: Cochlear implant saves...
Medical /
Cuba gives China permission to...
International News /
2 new hotels coming to...
Business /
Family medicine prof cites shortage...
Medical /
Trump charged over classified documents...
National News /