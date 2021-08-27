Local

Motorcyclist dies in afternoon collision with car in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist died after a collision with a car Thursday afternoon, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

Timothy Edwards, 36, of rural Kokomo, died at a local hospital from crash injuries.

About 3 p.m. Thursday, Edwards was driving a 2007 Honda motorcycle south on North Washington Street when the crash happened.

Lindsay Ziliak, 33, of Kokomo, was driving a 2009 Ford Fusion north on Washington and tried to turn west onto West Havens Street, pulling into the motorcycle’s path. Edwards tried to avoid hitting the car by “laying the motorcycle down on the ground,” the release said, but his body’s momentum carried him forward into the Ford.

Police have not completed their investigation, but do not believe alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.