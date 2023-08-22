Motorcyclist dies in crash on East Street in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcyclist died in a crash Monday night on the south side of Indianapolis, police say.

Police did not immediately share the name or other information about the motorcyclist.

The crash happened about 6:55 p.m. Monday in the 4900 block of South East Street/U.S. 31. That’s in a commercial area just north of Thompson Road/State Road 135.

An email from IMPD Officer William Young said, “Preliminary information suggests the motorcycle was southbound on East Street. At some point, the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a curve.”

No other vehicles were believed to be involved in the crash, although investigators had not yet completed their work as Young’s email sent about 9:20 p.m. Monday.