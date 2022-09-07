Local

Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-74 in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A person on a motorcycle died Wednesday morning in a crash on westbound I-74 in Shelby County, according to Indiana State Police.

Just after 4 a.m., state police were called to an accident on the ramp for Exit 113. That’s between Knightstown Road and State Road 9 near Shelbyville.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, State Police Sgt. John Perrine told News 8.

The exit ramp was expected to remain closed until at least 8:30 a.m., according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The accident remains under investigation. Police did not say what led to the crash and have not shared the name of the person who was killed.