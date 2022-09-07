Local

Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-74 in Shelby County

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A person on a motorcycle died Wednesday morning in a crash on westbound I-74 in Shelby County, according to Indiana State Police.

Just after 4 a.m., state police were called to an accident on the ramp for Exit 113. That’s between Knightstown Road and State Road 9 near Shelbyville.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, State Police Sgt. John Perrine told News 8.

The exit ramp was expected to remain closed until at least 8:30 a.m., according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The accident remains under investigation. Police did not say what led to the crash and have not shared the name of the person who was killed.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Barack and Michelle Obama return to the White House for unveiling of official portraits

National /

Police chase ends in arrest on Indy’s southeast side

Local /

Steve Bannon expects to face new criminal charge in NY

National /

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.