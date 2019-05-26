Local News

Motorcyclist dies in crash on south side

By:

Posted: May 26, 2019 05:40 PM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 07:01 PM EDT

Motorcyclist dies in crash on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A motorcyclist died Sunday in a crash on the city's south side. 

The crash, which happened sometime around 5 p.m. at Bluff Road and Epler Avenue, remained under investigation by Indianapolis metropolitan police on Sunday evening. 

Officer Michael Hewitt with IMPD confirmed the crash involved a motorcycle and a car. The circumstances of the crash were not immediately available. 

No information about the identity of the motorcyclist was released on Sunday. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Crime News

Trending Stories

National Headlines