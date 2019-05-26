Motorcyclist dies in crash on south side Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A motorcyclist died in a crash at Bluff Road and Epler Avenue on May 26, 2019. (Provided Photo/Carl Finchum ) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A motorcyclist died Sunday in a crash on the city's south side.

The crash, which happened sometime around 5 p.m. at Bluff Road and Epler Avenue, remained under investigation by Indianapolis metropolitan police on Sunday evening.

Officer Michael Hewitt with IMPD confirmed the crash involved a motorcycle and a car. The circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.

No information about the identity of the motorcyclist was released on Sunday.