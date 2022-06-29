Local

Motorcyclist dies in crash with tow truck on US 31 in Hamilton County

A fatal crash was reported June 29, 2022, at U.S. 31 and 226th Street near Westfield, Indiana, according to authorities. (Photo Provided/Hamilton County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist died in a crash with a tow truck Wednesday afternoon at U.S. 31 and 226th Street in Hamilton County, the sheriff’s office reports.

Braden Fesler, 22, of Colfax, died in the crash that happened about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Fesler was southbound on U.S. 31 on a black 2001 Yamaha YZF-R6 when, a witness told investigators, he passed a vehicle at a high rate of speed and crashed into the back of a black 2019 Freightliner M2 tow truck. The truck was northbound on U.S. 31 and turning to go west.

Southbound U.S. 31 was closed for at least 90 minutes after the crash. The intersection at 226th Street is about a mile north of Westfield’s border.

The sheriff’s office investigators asked anyone with video or other information on the crash to contact them at 317-773-1872 or 317-773-1282.