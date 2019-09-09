Motorcyclist dies in Hamilton County crash

Local

by: Staff Reports

Ambulance lights_1703

(WISH Photo, File)

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing his back in Hamilton County.

45-year-old Charles Theobald IV of Fortville died in the crash, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday near Southeastern Parkway and Connecticut Avenue.

Investigators say Theobald failed to negotiate a curve and went down an embankment, striking a tree.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

Toxicology tests are pending.

