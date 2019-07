NEW PALESTINE, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist died Sunday after a crash in southern Hancock County.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of county roads 500 West and West 200 South, according to News 8’s newsgathering partners at the Greenfield Daily Reporter.

No additional information about the circumstances of the crash or the identity of the victim were immediately available.

This story will be updated.