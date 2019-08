PITTSBORO, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Pittsboro.

Pittsboro Police Chief Scott King confirmed the death.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. after a motorcycle and a pickup truck collided near County Road 275 East and Frontage Road.

No details regarding an investigation into the crash have been released.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

Chief King expects the road to be re-opened around 9 a.m.