Motorcyclist involved in serious northwest side crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A motorcycle was involved in a serious crash on the city’s northwest side early Monday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-65 near the Lafayette Road exit around 12:30 a.m. This area is apart of the construction zone on I-65.

The coroner’s office was on scene for the crash but police on the scene did not confirm any fatalities associated with the crash.

Those lanes were reopened about an hour after the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.