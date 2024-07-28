Motorcyclist killed after crash on I-69 in Greene County

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist died after a crash Saturday night in eastern Greene County, authorities say.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on East State Road 445 near the area of the on-ramps to Interstate 69 at 11:10 p.m.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reported that a motorcycle traveling east on State Road 445 left the roadway for unknown reasons and came to a stop near the I-69 southbound ramp.

Deputies say a 25-year-old man from Bedford was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department, along with Indiana State Police Reconstructionists, is investigating the incident.

The victim’s name has not been released.