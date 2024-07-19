Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash on northeast side

Lights on top of an ambulance. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the city’s northeast side on Thursday night.

Around 8:49 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of East 79th Street and Fall Creek Road on a report of a personal injury crash. That is a commercial area on the city’s northeast side. After arriving to the scene, officers located an injured motorcyclist in the roadway. Investigators believe the motorcyclist was riding their motorcycle when they collided with another vehicle near the intersection.

Medical services arrived and pronounced the motorcyclist dead on the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators. Investigators did not immediately release any information on the identity of the motorcyclist or what caused the accident.

News 8 is on the way to the scene.