Motorcyclist killed in I-69 crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A motorcyclist was killed in an overnight crash on I-69, according to the Indiana State Police.

Just after midnight Thursday, troopers responded to I-69 northbound near 82nd Street for a crash involving a motorcycle.

Police said the man driving the motorcycle was killed after he went underneath a semi, which resulted in a fire.

Lanes in the area have since been reopened.