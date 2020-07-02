Local

Motorcyclist killed in New Castle crash

by: Staff Reports
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) – One person is dead following a crash in New Castle Wednesday evening, according to the Indiana State Police.

Around 7:45 p.m., officers were called to Broad Street at 21st Street for a report of a motorcycle crash.

After arriving to the scene, police said they located a man down in the driveway of a business suffering from severe injuries.

The man, later identified as 55-year-old Robert Jones III, was transported to the hospital for treatment. However, he later died at the hospital from his injuries.

ISP said their early investigation indicates Jones was headed eastbound on Broad Street and came upon stopped or slowed traffic in the area of 21st Street, applied the brakes and was ejected from his bike.

