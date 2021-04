Local

Motorcyclist killed in Tuesday evening crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is dead after driving his motorcycle into the back of another vehicle.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened just after 11:30 Tuesday evening in the area of 38th Street and Michigan Road.

Officers on the scene said the man was in the front of a group of other motorcycles.

The other driver involved in the crash was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.