Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle accident in Greene County

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Greene County on Saturday morning, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office in a news release Sunday.

At 11:20 a.m. Saturday, Greene County deputies were dispatched to South County Round 800 West north of County Road 300 South on a report of a two-vehicle accident.

According to investigators, a 2004 Dodge Ram was pulling out of an access road after making a U-turn. The Dodge Ram turned left onto County Road 800 West and the driver’s view was partially blocked by high vegetation. The driver of the Dodge Ram did not see an oncoming motorcycle (2011 Suzuki GSX) heading north. The driver of the Dodge Ram made it halfway across County Road 800 West when he noticed the motorcycle heading south towards him at a high rate of speed.

The driver stopped and attempted to back up before the motorcycle struck the front passenger corner of the Dodge Ram. The motorcyclist lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle. The motorcyclist and the motorcycle left the roadway, and came to a stop in an adjacent soybean field. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge Ram was not injured during the accident.

The motorcyclist was identified as Maverick Johnson, 24, of Lyons, Indiana.

This accident is being investigated by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police.