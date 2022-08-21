Local

Motorcyclists’ ride benefits nonprofit helping pit bull dogs

Motorcycles are lined up outside Indianapolis Southside Harley-Davidson, 4930 Southport Crossing Place, in advance of a fundraiser for Lucci's House Bully Rescue in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucci’s House Bully Rescue, a local dog care group, is asking for the community’s help.

The nonprofit helps pit bull dogs and educates the public about the breed.

On Sunday, the rescue group had its third annual motorcycle ride, starting from Indianapolis Southside Harley-Davidson, to raise money. The funds will go toward operation costs and medical treatments for the dogs.

Laurie Collins of the rescue group said, “Right now, we have two dogs that need heartworm treatment, that ranges anywhere from $900-$1,500. So, whatever we raise today will help pay that. We do have some pretty hefty vet bills from dogs that have needed emergency surgery, parvo, torn ACLs, stuff we’ve helped, or they’re just in bad shape or maybe even just need some behavioral training. So, anything we raise today will go to paying off those bills.”

Collins says any money will go a long way to help the rescue stick around. They do fundraising events year-round.

The ride made stops at Brewskies Pub & Eatery in Wanamaker, Crowbar Restaurant & Lounge in Trafalgar, and Whit’s Inn in Whiteland.