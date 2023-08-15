Move over wine, Indiana pairs beer and donuts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When the Indiana State Fair reopens for its final week on Wednesday, the 21- and-older crowd will be invited to a first-of-its-kind event.

The state fair features a new series called Taste & Create, in which fair organizers have teamed up with some of Indiana’s big names in food and beverage establishments for interactive experiences.

Three sessions of Donuts on Tap with Sun King are scheduled for Wednesday evening.

Indianapolis-based Sun King Brewing will pair four of its creations with doughnuts from Jack’s Donuts, which is headquartered in New Castle and has locations in the Indianapolis area. The two companies share a combined 64 years of business in Indiana.

“The pairing event is an extension of a partnership with the state fair,” Beth Belange-Hood, director of marketing and promotions for Sun King, said. “For the past three years, the full-scale production brewery has released a state fair-themed beer.”

Belange-Hood added, “Sun King and Jack’s have partnered in the past for similar tasting experiences, hosted at a Sun King taproom, so it seems like a natural fit.”

Sun King provided News 8 with the menu of pairings:

Sunlight Cream Ale + Strawberry Cheesecake Donut

Fuzzy Fresh Tart Ale with Peach and Orange + Birthday Cake Donut

Cherry Busey Flanders-style Red Ale + Blueberry Lemon Streusel

Wee Mac Scottish-style Brown Ale + Salted Caramel Donut

“The Sun King crew and the Jack’s Donuts crew got together and sampled through dozens of beers and dozens of donuts to find the perfect pairings,” Belange-Hood said. “It’s a fun process to do since everyone’s tasting palate is so different. What you think would pair perfectly doesn’t always and then exploring what you think is going to conflict in taste that pairs smoothly adds to the excitement.”

The sessions were scheduled to last a half hour each at a ticket price of $20 per person. Tickets must be purchased in addition to fair admission and parking. The event will be in the Normandy Barn at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.