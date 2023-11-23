Mozel Sanders Foundation no longer asking for green beans for Thanksgiving meals

UPDATE: Organizers are working to fulfill the need for Stove Top stuffing and canned green beans without needing restaurant donations, a Mozel Sanders Foundation representative tells News 8.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Mozel Sanders Foundation needs the community’s help to make sure its Thanksgiving Day dinners reach the people who need them the most.

The foundation is asking restaurant owners and restaurants that are open today to donate boxes of Stove Top stuffing and cans of green beans.

Donations are being accepted at Butler University’s Atherton Union, located at 704 W. Hampton Dr., Indianapolis.

A volunteer coordinator will meet people at the door and direct them where to go.