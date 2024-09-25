Mozel Sanders Foundation issues urgent plea, needs more kitchens for annual free Thanksgiving meal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis nonprofit is issuing an urgent plea to help pull off a free Thanksgiving meal for thousands of people in need.

The Mozel Sanders Foundation announced on Wednesday that it needs more commercial kitchens to prepare the annual traditional meal.

Organizers originally told News 8 about the need on Sept. 9. The foundation says the kitchens at Butler University are no longer available, so it’s turning to the community for help.

This year, the Mozel Sanders Foundation hopes to serve 10,000 people with a free Thanksgiving meal.

The holiday event runs off of volunteers and donations from people and local businesses.

Chief Operating Officer Stephanie Sanders says they need help.

“The Mozel Sanders Foundation was built on the belief that no one in our community should go hungry, especially during the holidays,” Sanders said. “Each year, we witness the incredible impact a hot meal can make in someone’s life. But we can’t do it alone. We are calling on commercial kitchens, volunteers, and donors to join us in making this Thanksgiving memorable for those in need.”

Wednesday’s announcement calls on businesses with commercial kitchens to donate their time and space. The foundation also is still accepting donations and volunteers.

Last year, over 800 volunteers helped put together and deliver 11,000 meals across the Indy area.

For more information on how to participate, visit the Mozel Sanders Foundation website.

Circle City Broadcasting, parent company of WISH-TV, is a sponsor of the Thanksgiving Day event.