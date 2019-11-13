Mozel Sanders Foundation makes final preps for big Thanksgiving dinner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Mozel Sanders Foundation is making final preparations for their big Thanksgiving dinner.

Last year the organization fed over 40,000 people on Thanksgiving Day.

More than 2,000 volunteers helped prepare and serve the meals at 30 locations around the Indianapolis area.

The late Reverend Mozel Sanders founded the nonprofit back in 1998 to help make sure everyone in need got a hot meal on Thanksgiving.

“Think of yourself in a predicament that you can’t provide for your family and you need someone to help you. It’s better to have and not need than to need and not have,” said Ryan Holly, director of satellites for the Mozel Sanders Foundation. “If you have it to give, give it while you can because once you don’t have it to give, you’ll look for someone to give to you.”

The Mozel Sanders Foundation always welcomes financial contributions and volunteers.

