Mozel Sanders Foundation prepares to serve thousands of Hoosiers on Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Mozel Sanders Foundation is preparing to feed thousands of Hoosiers on Thanksgiving Day.

You can expect to see an assembly line of volunteers at Butler University serving a warm meal.

Reverend Mozel Sanders started the family tradition more than 40 years ago.

“There were some people outside the church one time and they were hungry, and he invited them in to feed them on Thanksgiving Day,” Ryan Holly Jr., chairman of the Mozel Sanders Foundation said. “A couple of them the next year brought a couple of friends with them.”

There will be more than 2,000 volunteers this year. Some will be at various satellite locations across the city to help deliver meals at home.

“We actually had to shut everything down with regard to our volunteer line on Monday because we just had everything filled,” said public relations manager, Dawn Jones. “The generosity has just been amazing again this year.”

The Mozel Sanders Foundation said they’re feeding more than 22,000 families. More than 40,000 were fed last year. However, there’s still a great need to make sure everyone has a meal on Thanksgiving.

“There’s not a huge need on Thanksgiving, so that’s the reason why we’re looking at different opportunities to serve,” Holly said. “I know generally the Mozel Sanders Foundation is known for Thanksgiving, but we actually serve throughout the year.”

One of those ways is feeding senior citizens on Christmas Day. Jones said the foundation needs $8,000 in donations to hand them dinner baskets.

“We’ve done 100 every single year. This year, we want to expand that to 300 because there’s a lot of people who don’t have a meal for Christmas,” Jones said.

More information on how to make a donation or request a Thanksgiving meal to be delivered or picked up at a satellite location can be found on the Mozel Sanders Foundation website.