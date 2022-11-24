Local

Mozel Sanders Foundation ready to serve over 10,000 meals Thanksgiving day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Mozel Sanders Foundation will be able to feed over 10,000 families during this year for Thanksgiving day.

This year marks the 51st year for serving families on Thanksgiving for the foundation.

According to a news release, area churches and kitchens are pitching in to make sure that no one goes hungry this holiday season.

Our goal is to feed 10,000 people this year, even with the continuing challenges of COVID-19,” states Stephen Mozel James Sanders, CEO of Mozel Sanders Foundation.

“It’s much less than we normally do, but we are still committed to providing meals this year.”

In the past, The Foundation has run operations for Thanksgiving Day from Atherton Hall at Butler University, but again this year, due to social distancing, that location would not work.

“We feel good about our partners for this year and how everyone has come together again,” shares Stephanie Sanders, COO of Mozel Sanders Foundation.

“Being in our 51st year, we couldn’t stop our mission because of continued coronavirus concerns.

We knew we had to press forward and feed the people. We are grateful for those churches, kitchens and restaurants that have stepped up to help.”

Individual meal delivery begins at 10:30 a.m. with satellite locations cleaning up starting at 1 p.m.

Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving Dinner Schedule satellite locations:

Antioch Baptist Church, 704 E 32nd Steet

Apostolic Church of Beech Grove, 75 10th Street

Augusta Christian Church, 3445 W 71st Street

Capitol City Church of Christ, 8925 E 42nd Street

Christ Community Church, 2122 N Keystone Ave

Dixon Memorial Chapel, 1910 Belleview

Faded Dreams Barber Salon, 2519 E 65th Street

First Baptist Church, 880 w 28th Street (closing at 1 pm on Thursday)

First Christian Missionary Baptist Church, 6190 E 38th Street

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 N Goodlet Ave

Grace & Mercy Church, 4601 N Emerson

Greater One Way Apostolic Church, 5840 E 16th Street

Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 3101 E Raymond

James & Rosemary Academy, 4352 N Mitthoeffer Rd.

Jesus House 3402 N Schofield

Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 W 16th Street

Mt Zion Baptist Church, 3500 Graceland Ave

Mt Vernon Community Missionary Baptist Church, 709 E Belmont Ave

Resurrection Community Church, 2502 E 38th Street

Roberts Park United Methodist Church, 401 E Delaware St

Shephard Community Center, 4107 E Washington Street

Speedway Church, 4980 W 10th Street

Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, 418 E 34th Street

Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving Dinner Schedule kitchen locations:

First Baptist Church, 880 w 28th Street (closing at 1 pm on Thursday)

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 N Goodlet Ave

Light of the World Christian Church, 4646 N Michigan Rd (no serving meals)

New Direction Church, 5330 E 38th Street (not serving meals)

Real Taste, 3960 Meadows Dr (not serving meals)

Roberts Park United Methodist Church

Speedway Church, 4980 W 10th Street

Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, 418 E 34th Street

Mozel Sanders Foundation, Inc. is longest family run organization in the country feeding the most people on Thanksgiving Day.

“We believe that a healthy mind begins with a full stomach so that is what fuels us to do what we do.

We also give away groceries twice a month from our base location Mt. Vernon Community Missionary Baptist Church, 709 N. Belmont Avenue, Indianapolis IN 46222.” shares Stephen Sanders.