Mozel Sanders Foundation’s Thanksgiving feast for all

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Mozel Sanders Foundation is once again stepping up to fulfill its commitment to the community by providing hot meals to those in need.

The Mozel Sanders Foundation efficiently mobilized resources at 17 satellite locations and five central kitchens to prepare and distribute Thanksgiving meals.

“Essentially, Reverend Mozel Sanders found that a few people just didn’t have food or a place to eat on Thanksgiving,” said Dawn Jordan Jones, marketing and public relations manager for the Mozel Sanders Foundation. “So, we invited them into the church and fed them. The following year, it grew and continued to grow. Now, 52 years later, here we are!”

Volunteers have prepared 3,750 pounds of chicken, 2,500 pounds of dressing, and 500 cans of green beans. This mouthwatering feast included 300 gallons of gravy, 20,000 dinner rolls, and 2,500 pounds of apple crisp for dessert.

“I see that they can get a meal and leave with some goods to go home with,” Jones said. “We’re just grateful that we can provide those things because some people find times very trying. Not everyone is as fortunate as most of us. So, we’re just glad we can give back and help them, especially during the holiday season.”

Highlighting the spirit of service, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Mayor Joe Hoggsett joined the efforts, rolling up their sleeves to assist with packing and serving meals.

“The Mozel Sanders Foundation isn’t just about today, this holiday, or this week,” Holcomb said. “It’s 52 weeks a year, and they are helping folks and meeting their needs where they are, wherever they find themselves now. People are always seeking to usher in upward mobility for those seeking it. So, I feel an extraordinary connection and, most importantly, an appreciation for just how focused they are on individuals.”

The Mozel Sanders Foundation nourishes and brings joy and warmth to those facing hardship during the holiday season.

“It’s been done a little differently this year,” said Barbara Boyd, a volunteer with Tabernacle Presbyterian Church. “It’s a little slower with more people. It shows you what hunger is all about, right? But people are willing to wait, and some are getting a bit antsy, that’s okay! We are hurrying as fast as we can, and these volunteers come down here every year.”

With the support of volunteers and community leaders, The Mozel Sanders Foundation continues to make a significant impact, ensuring that no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

“We’re here for you, people in this community, and Tabernacle Presbyterian Church,” Boyd said. “We’re always here for you to help and to give.”